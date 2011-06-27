Used 2012 Nissan 370Z Consumer Reviews

370z - finally...bucket list item checked off!! Dan , 09/24/2015 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've wanted a Z car since I was a kid - seeing the 300zs and the progression to this car draws me closer - the lineage is strong and makes the car special in a way only car guys (car people??) would appreciate. I am tired of seeing reviews calling the car rough or loud or whatever...I'm not really sure what folks expect when they make a choice to buy a car like this. Yes, the car is rough and tumble. The shifter vibrates. The clutch is heavy and abrupt. The engine is coarse and loud....and I love it. This is one of the last true machines that makes you feel connected to the car. It is very mechanical and industrial feeling rather than overly finessed and neutered. It rewards you when you spank it right but can absolutely make you look like a high school kid if you don't focus on your around town shifts. Taking it through the winding wooded roads of connecticut is where this car becomes downright amazing. Hearing the exhaust ricochet through the woods, feeling the car build momentum and feeling the extremely rigid chassis in corners is just a drivers dream situation. And this is what the forum pundits just don't get - there are faster cars, cars that are more comfortable or practical, both, etc but I can't think of another car id rather whip through twisty roads just for the hell of it. This is a built for purpose and BALANCED sports car, not a modified econ-box that brings an heirloom quality to it that is rare in these times. One knock against the car is head room. I am a relatively tall guy (6' and 250lbs) that would prob be given big guy status but not quite big and tall status. Anyhow, my hair brushes against the headliner sometimes and it is a reminder that there is just an 1/8 inch of steel between my head and pavement in the event of a rollover...obviously, I bought the car anyways. Long story short. This is a car for those passionate about cars and driving. If you value comfort or luxury features over sportiness then there are likely better and cheaper cars for you. But if you are a petrol head with apassion for automobiles you will absolutely not be let down - if anything, you will be further amazed by the car with each day. I highly recommend this car with manual because I frankly don't see the point of buying this with an auto no matter how good the auto is (I have a g37x so I know the auto is good) For me, this is truly a bucket list item realized. Thanks to the wife for authorizing what is otherwise an irresponsible purchase....or is it? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the Z bluejuke , 10/02/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Had the Z about 5k miles so far, it is just about perfect in every way! The headlights light up everything, the interior truly makes you feel special and not regret one penny you spent on the car! I got the only manual on the lot at the time and it really is everything i hoped it would be, ample torque to pass ppl on the highway without a downshift and when you do downshift its intoxicating! Although some see the rough engine noise as a downfall i feel it's just one more thing that shows this is a raw sports car! It sounds coarse because of the variable cam profiles it uses at different rpm's.

Great sportscar value pbschroeder , 04/09/2012 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had this car about 10 days now. It is fast, comfortable and handles well. I have owned a Corvette, several Porsches and several BMWs. In many ways, this car is their equal, especially when you factor in the cost of the car. Where else can you get this kind of performance for $38K? This is not to say I do not plan to own more Corvettes, Porsches and BMWs in the future. However, this is a car I predict I will look back on and be happy I owned it.

ZeeYou later. RenoRedRaider , 04/22/2016 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Wow. Quick, quick, quick. Did I say this thing is quick yet? Naturally, you know almost immediately if a 370z is something you want after seeing it for the first time. Having owned Z cars in the past, along with other high-end drop tops, I had no hesitation getting this car. If you've owned one before of an earlier model, you know what you're in for. Aside from being designed for people who are less than 6-feet tall, I still drive somewhat comfortably even though I'm 6-foot, 1-inch tall. Sure, there are some rear quarter visibility challenges, but all Z divers have come to depend on their mirrors. It's a joy to drive, because it's responsive. Quick, fast, agile, and full of great technology. Would I own another one if this "went away"? Heck yes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value