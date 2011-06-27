Used 2007 Nissan 350Z Consumer Reviews
Dream Car A Dream Come True
Fast and Fun! Take off traction control for improved feel and handling. Slips a bit but enjoyable and maneuverable. Smooth shifting. Great car for small sized people. Too small for taller than 6' OR over medium frame. I have an '07 and get 16-17 miles to the gallon with A/C on constantly. Able to drive in snow and slush with Blizzaks in Long Island winters on relatively flat roads. No major mechanical issues when I've owned it - 60k-85k miles. Can fit a large gym bag or full sized acoustic guitar in the trunk. I get so many compliments on my car and don't get stopped for speeding. I would get ventilated seats for the roadster. A great price for the hp, grip and features. Awesome Bose soundsystem! Subwoofers rock!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Simply awesome
Had this beautiful pearl black since October of last year, and every minute is a thrill and half. I am almost saddened when I have to turn off the engine, because the power, handling, and performance is simply breath taking. when you get a hold of the 306 ponies, you are gone. It is worth every penny compared to those high end sports car. I love the compliments and everything this beast has to offer, almost traded my wife for it, I love it so much. (Kidding).
NISMO Z Best Performance Value
I read the professional reviews by Edmunds and was a little concerned where they stated the car was not a daily driver, etc. I loved the styling much better in person than pictures. The body and added performance bits were for me though. I have been driving the car for a year now (and in the winter with winter tires and different rims) all I have to say is that this is definitely a daily driver car and I live in NE Ohio. The Sport suspension and killer looks never fail to impress. Added the NISMO intake kit and wow what a sound. As good a ride as any performance car. Go figure... It all depends what you like. I have driven 14K miles in this car.
ZGO TRIPIN
My son and I drove 260 miles to get this car new. Actually he drove 250 miles; I drove the last 10 miles. It was the exact color combo I was looking for, and I managed to drive it off the lot for less than a used one. I had been looking for months at convertibles that I could feel comfortable in and still have disposable monthly income left for savings and eventual retirement. I looked at the 2 pricey Porsche, the mild mannered miata, the 2 large Corvette and the Honda s2k my son's dream car, which he eventually bought. I believe I got the best of all four cars in my z: speed, luxury, great looks, reliability and affordability!I will be zgo tripin for years to come!
The Real Deal
Waited 37 years since I laid eyes on the 1st Z back in 1970. Owned a 280 and 300, but this is the car of my dreams. Owned almost a year, 8K miles. It has exceeded all my expectations. Few cars outrun it, no cars outclass it. Best described by one car editor as "painfully beautiful". A literal work of art from any angle. Nissan did this right, with a ground-up redesign keeping true to the true spirit of this legendary car. Tame enough for daily commutes, but it turns into a different car when the tach hits 4K. The interior is a cockpit. The power and steering effortless. My hearts skips faster every time I see it.
Sponsored cars related to the 350Z
Related Used 2007 Nissan 350Z info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima