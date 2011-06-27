  1. Home
Used 2007 Nissan 350Z Consumer Reviews

Dream Car A Dream Come True

Dana, 10/28/2015
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
Fast and Fun! Take off traction control for improved feel and handling. Slips a bit but enjoyable and maneuverable. Smooth shifting. Great car for small sized people. Too small for taller than 6' OR over medium frame. I have an '07 and get 16-17 miles to the gallon with A/C on constantly. Able to drive in snow and slush with Blizzaks in Long Island winters on relatively flat roads. No major mechanical issues when I've owned it - 60k-85k miles. Can fit a large gym bag or full sized acoustic guitar in the trunk. I get so many compliments on my car and don't get stopped for speeding. I would get ventilated seats for the roadster. A great price for the hp, grip and features. Awesome Bose soundsystem! Subwoofers rock!

Simply awesome

Black Night Z, 06/29/2010
Had this beautiful pearl black since October of last year, and every minute is a thrill and half. I am almost saddened when I have to turn off the engine, because the power, handling, and performance is simply breath taking. when you get a hold of the 306 ponies, you are gone. It is worth every penny compared to those high end sports car. I love the compliments and everything this beast has to offer, almost traded my wife for it, I love it so much. (Kidding).

NISMO Z Best Performance Value

NISMO Z, 01/30/2009
I read the professional reviews by Edmunds and was a little concerned where they stated the car was not a daily driver, etc. I loved the styling much better in person than pictures. The body and added performance bits were for me though. I have been driving the car for a year now (and in the winter with winter tires and different rims) all I have to say is that this is definitely a daily driver car and I live in NE Ohio. The Sport suspension and killer looks never fail to impress. Added the NISMO intake kit and wow what a sound. As good a ride as any performance car. Go figure... It all depends what you like. I have driven 14K miles in this car.

ZGO TRIPIN

Gregory C!, 03/24/2009
My son and I drove 260 miles to get this car new. Actually he drove 250 miles; I drove the last 10 miles. It was the exact color combo I was looking for, and I managed to drive it off the lot for less than a used one. I had been looking for months at convertibles that I could feel comfortable in and still have disposable monthly income left for savings and eventual retirement. I looked at the 2 pricey Porsche, the mild mannered miata, the 2 large Corvette and the Honda s2k my son's dream car, which he eventually bought. I believe I got the best of all four cars in my z: speed, luxury, great looks, reliability and affordability!I will be zgo tripin for years to come!

The Real Deal

Mike's Z, 04/15/2008
Waited 37 years since I laid eyes on the 1st Z back in 1970. Owned a 280 and 300, but this is the car of my dreams. Owned almost a year, 8K miles. It has exceeded all my expectations. Few cars outrun it, no cars outclass it. Best described by one car editor as "painfully beautiful". A literal work of art from any angle. Nissan did this right, with a ground-up redesign keeping true to the true spirit of this legendary car. Tame enough for daily commutes, but it turns into a different car when the tach hits 4K. The interior is a cockpit. The power and steering effortless. My hearts skips faster every time I see it.

