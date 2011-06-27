  1. Home
2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door

Cooper

Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)

  • Dealer Cash for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current MINI who suffer a total loss of a prior MINI vehicle may receive loyalty offer. Offer does not require Mini Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and other USAA incentive programs. Proof of MINI ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All Pentagon Federal Credit Union and USAA members that are P&C (Property and Casualty) eligible. may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a MINI Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Upcoming or recent college grads can get $500 off when leasing or financing a new MINI. Available exclusively through MINI Financial Services. Requirements: - Applicants must have graduated from an accredited college or university with an undergraduate, graduate or associates degree within the past 24 months, or be eligible for graduation within the next four months with a verifiable offer of employment. - A copy of applicant's diploma or official transcript is required along with proof of income, or employer letter with the Human Resources representative's contact information, stating applicants position/title and income. - Applicants must also have a minimum of 24 months credit on file and no previous derogatory credit on any held credit trades. - Qualified customers only. - Subject to income and credit score requirements.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/06/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Mini Financial Services

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    1.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

