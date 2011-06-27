  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1990 Mercury Sable
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Mercury Sable Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sable
Overview
See Sable Inventory
See Sable Inventory
See Sable Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.56.4 in.55.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.no
Length193.2 in.193.2 in.192.2 in.
Curb weight3204 lbs.3204 lbs.3112 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.6 cu.ft.45.6 cu.ft.18.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
See Sable InventorySee Sable InventorySee Sable Inventory

Related Used 1990 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles