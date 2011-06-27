Used 1990 Mercury Sable Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
21
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
18/26 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
288.0/416.0 mi.
|288.0/416.0 mi.
|288.0/416.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
21
|21
|21
|Fuel type
Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
3.0 l
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|140 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|55.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|55.6 in.
|Rear leg room
36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|37.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
81 cu.ft.
|81 cu.ft.
|no
|Length
193.2 in.
|193.2 in.
|192.2 in.
|Curb weight
3204 lbs.
|3204 lbs.
|3112 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
45.6 cu.ft.
|45.6 cu.ft.
|18.5 cu.ft.
|Height
55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|54.3 in.
|Wheel base
106.0 in.
|106.0 in.
|106.0 in.
|Width
70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
