  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mountaineer
  4. Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Mountaineer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,300
See Mountaineer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,300
290 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leather/suedeyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1492 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7240 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Cashmere Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Camel, leather/suede
  • Charcoal Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Mountaineer Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Premier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles