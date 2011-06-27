  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Mountaineer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Starting MSRP
$38,335
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1515
Total Seating77
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 4750 rpm239 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyesno
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
290 watts stereo outputnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
7 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesno
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyes
Climate controlnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
adjustable pedalsnoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
trip computernoyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.no
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55 in.55 in.
clothyesno
heated passenger seatnoyes
leathernoyes
heated driver seatnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.no
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4523 lbs.4523 lbs.
Gross weight5888 lbs.5888 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees31 degrees
Maximum payload1365 lbs.1365 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees23.6 degrees
Length189.5 in.189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6840 lbs.6840 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height71.4 in.71.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.113.8 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Vivid Red Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Black/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Estate Green Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Estate Green Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Vivid Red Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Ceramic White Tri-Coat Metallic Monochromatic
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic Monochromatic
  • Black Clearcoat Monochromatic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic Monochromatic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Parchment
  • Midnight Grey
  • Medium Dark Parchment
  • Midnight Grey
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesno
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
P235/70R16 tiresyesno
All season tiresyesno
16 in. wheelsyesno
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Alloy spare wheelnoyes
17 in. wheelsnoyes
All terrain tiresnoyes
P245/65R17 tiresnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
