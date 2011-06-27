Used 2002 Mercury Mountaineer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4410 lbs.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Maximum payload1455 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length190.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9 in.
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic/Spruce Green Metallic Cladding
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Light Wedgewood Blue Metallic Cladding
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Black Clearcoat/Medium Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • White Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic Monotone
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Medium Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Parchment
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
