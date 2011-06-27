Used 1997 Mercury Mountaineer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/357.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3930 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Current Red Clearcoat Metallic
