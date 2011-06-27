  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercury Milan Premier Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyes
Moon & Tune Elite Packageyes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
VOGA Packageyes
Moon & Tune Elite Package Discountyes
Rapid Spec 201A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,000
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,000
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Reverse Sensing Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice Activated Navigation Systemyes
Premium Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoatyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Paintyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
18" Luster Nickel Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Front track61.7 in.
Length189.0 in.
Curb weight3365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantis Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Platinum Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Agate w/Medium Light Stone Inserts, leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
