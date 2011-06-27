Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Everyone Should look at hybrid
We really have enjoyed this purchase nicest vehicle we have ever owned, got the premium package with all the toys so it is extra fun, along with the safety package for added security. Very satisfied with fuel economy have driven over 1000 miles in 1 week and fuel economy keeps getting better. If you have any doubts drive one yourself and you will be sold.
Going Hybrid is Easy!
I just bought a Mercury Mariner last week and I love it so far. I had been looking for a Prius, and when I finally found one on a dealer lot, they were so rude and wouldn't even let me test drive it. I left their lot and found a BETTER hybrid the very same day -- my Mercury Mariner. It's beautiful compared to a Prius. Now, I don't even know why I even considered the Prius! The Mariner has SO much more room and is much more stylish. I've never owned a Mercury before, but I've owned the Ford brand and have been happy with those vehicles. I'm looking forward to being in my new Hybrid vehicle for a long time to come!
mercury mariner hybrid...AWESOME
The Mariner Hybrid gets great gas mileage, is great looking, comfortable, and handles the road beautifully. I searched far and wide for a family size vehicle with the best gas mileage. There was no other car that compared. The Mariner Hybrid is my second hybrid. I have driven the Honda Civic Hybrid for almost four years which is a great car also but is too small for all of us and our dog.
2007 my impression
good handling and mileage. adequate power but stupid navigator system (small screen, uses multiple cds to operate), no temperature indicator, a/c does not have thermostatic control, harsh ride, wheel adjustment does go high enough, and does not have electonic stability control (a must for a new car)
2007 mariner hybrid
harsh truck-like ride stupid navigation system and screen tilt steering wheel needs to go higher ac should be automated with thermostat, only runs when gas engine working no outside temperature gauge good gas mileage, fuel tank could be larger. good road feel
Sponsored cars related to the Mariner Hybrid
Related Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons