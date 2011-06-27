  1. Home
Used 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis GS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,820
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/448.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Deep Slate Blue
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
