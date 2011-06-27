  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Capri
  4. Used 1993 Mercury Capri
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mercury Capri Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Capri
Overview
See Capri Inventory
See Capri Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2324
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)233.1/288.6 mi.244.2/310.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG2324
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm95 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 5750 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.
Measurements
Height50.2 in.50.2 in.
Wheel base94.7 in.94.7 in.
Length166.1 in.166.1 in.
Width64.6 in.64.6 in.
Curb weight2404 lbs.2404 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stratosphere Blue
  • Cardinal Red
  • Marine Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Everglade Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Charcoal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Marine Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stratosphere Blue
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Charcoal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Everglade Green Clearcoat Metallic
See Capri InventorySee Capri Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mercury Capri info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles