Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

Live a little! Cliff Johnson , 06/01/2016 SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Climbing into a SLK is empowering one to cruise under the sun or in the rain with grace and style. Seating just two people this makes for an intimate encounter for a couple on a trip or night out. It is an upscale convertible with a hardtop neatly tucked away for open air cruise or engaged overhead for the more climate controlled person. Enjoying the feel of the road through great road handling ability and the minimum effort to steer this ride is very enjoyable. This is a great roadster for the price and mileage. Maintenance of this car is highly recommended to be maintained. As with all cars, the better you take care of it the longer it will last. This car is eye catching during a beach cruise or even a highway cruise. No need to speed to enjoy the power of this vehicle. Power seems to be at the fingertips for everything this little roadster provides. Recommend anyone interested to try various years and trim models to find the right one for yourself. I prefer the 2005 to 2011 body style which has a more sloping front end versus the boxy looking style introduced in 2012. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Best Bang for your Buck! highnumbers , 05/30/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful The SLK55 AMG has to be one of the best values in a sports car. Considering that most used 05-08 SLK55's are under $30K, that is an unbelievable value considering the technology, performance and amenities if offers. Mine is getting up there in mileage, but the performance and engine are rock solid, reliable and I've had no issues whatsoever. I really can't think of another car in this price range that turns as many heads, is as much fun to drive and feels as nice as this car. This could be your only car - it's plenty comfortable, and spacious if you're not carrying cargo much. Fuel mileage is pretty bad, but worth it for the great performance.

The Ultimate Performance scottinsedona , 12/04/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had multiple BMWs and an Audi, but nothing performs like this car. The acceleration (and exhaust sound) and handling is awesome. If you can hang on, no corner is too fast. I put Michelin PS2s on and the handling (and red smoothness) is even better. I have 23k miles on mine and not a problem. I have finally found a car that drives/performs as well as it looks. I just hope MB is still making these when I replace this one!

Put zing into your life! brendafay54@aol.com , 07/22/2010 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I am 56, no I am not having a midlife crisis. But I did need a little zing , so i found the most perfect car to ram rod around in. I really love my car, It is fun, you get the looks, you feel like a million bucks, and the 06, was very reasonably priced. LOVE LOVE LOVE it!