  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
  4. Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 C36 AMG
Overview
See C36 AMG Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque284 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Smoke Silver
  • Azure Blue
  • Ruby
  • Brilliant Emerald
  • Moonstone Gray
  • Black Opal
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Midnight Blue
See C36 AMG Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles