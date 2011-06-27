  1. Home
Used 2002 Mazda Protege5 Consumer Reviews

myras, 05/15/2013
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is a great car! The best i have ever had! I just had no choice to take it off the road due to the frame holes all through it. Rust is very bad on the car its had alot of body work done to it! All floors, All wheel wells, Bottoms to all the doors! Motor out lived body! Motor is great! Runs fantastic! Rust is my whole problems with this car!

Great, practical car

srutig, 08/06/2013
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car is so fun to drive! It feels fast even at lower speeds and handles great. It is still a joy to drive with the automatic transmission. This is an extremely practical car- great for everyday commutes or for first time drivers. This car is also very reliable and running great after 11 years.

Great, Reliable, Versitile, Fun to Drive Car

midwestboiler, 05/19/2011
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I got this car in 2005 and have loved every mile I have driven in it. While it's only a 4 cylinder 2.0 liter, the protege5 definitely doesn't slack on pickup. The ride seems louder than normal, but that is due to how low to the ground the car is. The Protege5 has held up extremely well. Other than changing the oil, tires, brakes etc. the only actual maintenance I have had done was replace the air intake at about 80,000 miles. The seats are very comfortable. While the car is on the smaller side, it is easy to seat 4 adult males well in the car. If needed, I have added someone in the middle seat. There is still room, but a little more cramped in the back seat.

Awesome little car

acroy, 08/10/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We have 7 yrs and 105k. We like how it looks, drives, and handles. Its been very reliable, very practical. It is sporty and involving. 5 spd drivetrain is responsive, a bit noisy but not bad. Mileage is 28 mpg mixed. Ride is firm and responsive. 195 width tires are not common but 205 are easy to find. Reliability is outstanding. I redid the brakes at 40k and nothing since. Interior fits like a glove, Mazda knows sport ergonomics. Supportive seats etc. Build quality is great. No loose trim, leaks, suspension wearing out, etc. It rides and feels solid. Overall: for the money you can get more mpg, more space, more cush. But you will not get more combined fun & practicality.

So sad.

tdb3, 06/21/2012
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

We're in Nova Scotia w/ moist salty air. Cars rust here; but this is the worst I've ever seen. Model is famous w/ mechanics. Body rusted - started w/ back wheel wells. Got fixed for $800, but rest of car covered in rust. Struts rusted - Got those & few other things replaced for $1000. When I bought car it had used engine. Within 1 wk, water pump failed & 2nd engine failed. 3rd engine lasted two years before it failed. When I took it in, mechanic said to junk it b/c the frame had totally rusted out underneath. Didn't believe him, so looked myself. There were holes the size of my fist all over the FRAME of the car, rest was SOFT. Scrap yd doesn't even want it b/c has too many of them!

