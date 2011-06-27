Used 2006 Mazda Mazdaspeed 6 Consumer Reviews

The perfect sleeper Ryan , 04/05/2018 Grand Touring 4dr Sport Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2006 Mazdaspeed 6 for 4 months now, and loved every second of it. At 12 years old and 76k miles, it takes abuse like the day it came out of the factory. I haven’t run into any problems at all with it. The clutch is a little tricky at first and requires some getting used to. The car looks like an ordinary sedan, and you wouldn’t suspect it to be the highest performing 4-door sedan Mazda has ever produced, until you get behind the wheel. The handling is fantastic with the all wheel drive. There is some road noise, although I don’t mind it. The impressive Bose audio system takes care of that. Seats are very comfortable and the car ages very well. Plenty of room for all passengers. The Navigation system is a little outdated (to be expected). The rear seats do not fold down. One downside to this car is that because there were so few produced, the aftermarket for them is fairly slim and it can be difficult finding information on them as well. However, because there are fewer and fewer in good shape with low miles and it is a fairly desirable car, it should hold its value very well. And if you find one for the right price, the performance per dollar is tough to beat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One of a kind kapusta107 , 05/10/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in '06. Test drove a Legacy GT and WRX. I immediately fell in love w/ the power of the car. Yes, the clutch is tricky, but if you know how to drive clutch well; it doesn't take long to adjust. I did have the ECU reflashed. It needs 94octane or doesn't run properly. I also went through a set of tires in 7000 miles and do not drive the car hard. The OE tires are very soft. Definitely need snows for the winter. Tires wear unevenly as-well. Mazda claims there is no problem w/ alignment. The 6 speed manual is crisp and has relatively short throws. But the engine runs out of wind well before red line. Report Abuse

Amazing Mazda To Last Forever! Raptor , 08/18/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Ok, I just bought this lovely vehicle in August of 2010. I am the second owner, and I am glad I bought this car. I stepped up to this car from a 2001 Acura CL-S. This car is absolutely amazing! An AFFORDABLE 4- door sports sedan is hard to find! I looked at the Lexus IS300 and BMW 330i/335i that they had at the lot, and to me, this car blew both of them out of the water after test driving all three. The AWD helps with my judgment, the 6-speed manual is rough but it works! The stereo is weak for a BOSE but the car gets compliments no matter where it goes. People behind me think its just a regular Mazda 6 until they can't see it anymore! Report Abuse

A blast to drive costeld , 06/09/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful A tremendous performance bargain! Very, very fun. No problems during my 20K ownership. Excellent handling and acceleration. Lots of recalls, however, one of which (ECU reprogram) seemed to reduce acceleration. Steering feel superb, shifter itself solid (although car has a very touchy clutch from 1st to 2nd; takes some getting used to. Best clutch operation under heavier acceleration. A true sleeper! Astounding good looks but not riddled with badges advertising AWD, turbo, stability control, etc (e.g. subaru). No juvenile wings/vents. Very supportive front seats. Loved the car. It has been a benchmark by which I judged more recent purchases. Report Abuse