Used 2008 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews
Impressed
OK, first I need to provide a little background on my previous vehicles; my last 6 vehicles have all been V8s, they have also all been GMs. That being said, a 4 cyl. motor is going to feel down on TQ and HP, no matter who builds it. And, I was fully prepared for that before I bought the 6. I love this car, period. I am a sales rep and I drive a lot for work. I wanted a taut, well mannered car that had a sporty feel and was good on gas. The 6 fits the bill. I bought my '08 used with only 8300 miles. For the price this car can't be beat. Long road trips are a breeze. I can drive 250+ miles nonstop, and get out feeling very little signs of discomfort or fatigue. I am 6'3".
Second new Mazda, love them.
Traded in my 2004 with 111K on it for a new 2008 Mazda 6I, all the bells and whistles, leather heated seats and interior, CD player with awesome Bose speakers, sunroof, heated mirrors, compass in autodimming mirror, etc. Owned this one for 7 years, just spent my first out-of-pocket on a replacement headlight bulb. Absolutely no other issues or complaints, and I push my vehicles hard. This one did 135 MPH in Death Valley a couple of years back, and the radio plays louder the faster you go!! Armorall the entire leather interior annually, holding up perfectly.
2008 mazda 9 yrs later
I bought this 2008 mazda6 in 2016 from an elderly family member. When I bought it it only had 23,000 miles on it. In the last year I've added about 15,000 miles.. So far so good. I've done body work, (obviously no fault of mazda) , however the car did sit for a few years so it did need brakes and tires right away. Also because it sat I chose to change the Trans fluid. Since I've had it it has had 2 open recalls which were done and mazda was very quick and courteous. The car is a lot of fun to drive and technology is great for its time. Being I do own a newer subaru I feel the car is a bit outdated but again for its time I feel it is upto par. Also it should be noted that I do take the car from NJ to Boston frequently ( approx a 4 hr trip) and it is nothing but reliable and fun. My only 2 complaints are, I feel the steering could be a bit tighter and Im getting a creeking noise from the rear end when the car is coming from a cold start and is put in gear but goes away within minutes. In my opinion the car is a great value, the man I bought it from owned 3 stemming back to the old 626. I would definitely recommend the car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
SUPER RELIABLE & FUN TO DRIVE!!!
I bought my 2008 Mazda 6 from a tow yard - kinda sketchy I know. But I test drove it, had it inspected by a Mazda dealership (highly recommended) and I fell in love with it! It had ~104k miles and was being sold for $7,500. 1.5 years and 24k miles later and I've had absolutely no issues with it! I've driven it for ride share companies, through the crazy hills of Berkeley & San Francisco, taken my girlfriend to the Grand Canyon, driven in snow - it's always been there for me! Sadly, my car was taken from me when a 65-year old lady ran off the road and totaled my parked Mazda 6 with her Mercedes-Benz :( Now I'm back on the market for another used car that will satisfy me the way my car did
Not what I thought a Mazda would be
I bought my 2008 Mazda 6 with 36,000 miles on it. Right away, I had A/C issues. With 90,000 miles on it, I had to have the transmission rebuilt and change out the valve body. As I now understand it (reading consumer reviews on the issues of this car), the valve bodies are made overseas and built with a poor grade metal so these cars have transmission issues. I finally sold the car 1 month ago having rebuilt the transmission and fixed the A/C 3 times. I had only heard good things about Mazda's, but I won't buy another one.
Sponsored cars related to the 6
Related Used 2008 Mazda 6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6