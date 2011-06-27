Used 2008 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews

Impressed Matt , 07/27/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful OK, first I need to provide a little background on my previous vehicles; my last 6 vehicles have all been V8s, they have also all been GMs. That being said, a 4 cyl. motor is going to feel down on TQ and HP, no matter who builds it. And, I was fully prepared for that before I bought the 6. I love this car, period. I am a sales rep and I drive a lot for work. I wanted a taut, well mannered car that had a sporty feel and was good on gas. The 6 fits the bill. I bought my '08 used with only 8300 miles. For the price this car can't be beat. Long road trips are a breeze. I can drive 250+ miles nonstop, and get out feeling very little signs of discomfort or fatigue. I am 6'3". Report Abuse

Second new Mazda, love them. Alan McGuiness , 03/12/2015 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Traded in my 2004 with 111K on it for a new 2008 Mazda 6I, all the bells and whistles, leather heated seats and interior, CD player with awesome Bose speakers, sunroof, heated mirrors, compass in autodimming mirror, etc. Owned this one for 7 years, just spent my first out-of-pocket on a replacement headlight bulb. Absolutely no other issues or complaints, and I push my vehicles hard. This one did 135 MPH in Death Valley a couple of years back, and the radio plays louder the faster you go!! Armorall the entire leather interior annually, holding up perfectly.

2008 mazda 9 yrs later Chris L. , 04/05/2017 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this 2008 mazda6 in 2016 from an elderly family member. When I bought it it only had 23,000 miles on it. In the last year I've added about 15,000 miles.. So far so good. I've done body work, (obviously no fault of mazda) , however the car did sit for a few years so it did need brakes and tires right away. Also because it sat I chose to change the Trans fluid. Since I've had it it has had 2 open recalls which were done and mazda was very quick and courteous. The car is a lot of fun to drive and technology is great for its time. Being I do own a newer subaru I feel the car is a bit outdated but again for its time I feel it is upto par. Also it should be noted that I do take the car from NJ to Boston frequently ( approx a 4 hr trip) and it is nothing but reliable and fun. My only 2 complaints are, I feel the steering could be a bit tighter and Im getting a creeking noise from the rear end when the car is coming from a cold start and is put in gear but goes away within minutes. In my opinion the car is a great value, the man I bought it from owned 3 stemming back to the old 626. I would definitely recommend the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

SUPER RELIABLE & FUN TO DRIVE!!! jmart805 , 10/28/2014 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 2008 Mazda 6 from a tow yard - kinda sketchy I know. But I test drove it, had it inspected by a Mazda dealership (highly recommended) and I fell in love with it! It had ~104k miles and was being sold for $7,500. 1.5 years and 24k miles later and I've had absolutely no issues with it! I've driven it for ride share companies, through the crazy hills of Berkeley & San Francisco, taken my girlfriend to the Grand Canyon, driven in snow - it's always been there for me! Sadly, my car was taken from me when a 65-year old lady ran off the road and totaled my parked Mazda 6 with her Mercedes-Benz :( Now I'm back on the market for another used car that will satisfy me the way my car did