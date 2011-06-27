  1. Home
  2. Maybach
  3. Maybach 57
  4. Used 2004 Maybach 57
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Maybach 57 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 57
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all 57s for sale
List Price Estimate
$35,637 - $70,083
Used 57 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

excellent

ssmh, 08/04/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i recieved my maybach two months ago, and i must say that it has been one of my best investiments. Maybe it could use a more agressive look, but apart from that everything in it is just delightful

Report Abuse

The Best In The World

dm2hot4u, 08/05/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has to be it. The best car man has ever produced. Comfort, luxury, technology and performance , all in one.

Report Abuse

If You Build It, They Will Come

Parnell, 12/04/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Simply stated, "This is the last luxury sedan you'll every own." Whoever developed the Maybach is a GENIUS. The Maybach is a symphony on wheels.

Report Abuse

One of the best

evangibson777, 04/18/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This one of the most wonderful car produced in the 21st century. DaimlerChrsyler did it once again.

Report Abuse

Best Car Ever

Gipper, 08/24/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I tried a Phantom and a Bentley and neither car compared with the Maybach. This car is the best car ever made.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 57s for sale

Related Used 2004 Maybach 57 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles