Used 2004 Maybach 57 Consumer Reviews

excellent ssmh , 08/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i recieved my maybach two months ago, and i must say that it has been one of my best investiments. Maybe it could use a more agressive look, but apart from that everything in it is just delightful Report Abuse

The Best In The World dm2hot4u , 08/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has to be it. The best car man has ever produced. Comfort, luxury, technology and performance , all in one. Report Abuse

If You Build It, They Will Come Parnell , 12/04/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Simply stated, "This is the last luxury sedan you'll every own." Whoever developed the Maybach is a GENIUS. The Maybach is a symphony on wheels. Report Abuse

One of the best evangibson777 , 04/18/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This one of the most wonderful car produced in the 21st century. DaimlerChrsyler did it once again. Report Abuse