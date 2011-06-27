Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Consumer Reviews

gtdave , 05/04/2012

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The Maserati GranTourismo Convertible is an elegant yet understated beast. In the daytime, it quietly rumbles it way to your kids' carpool where it comfortably seats 3 additional passengers. In the evening, it gets front-door parking at the fundraiser. On the weekend, you switch to sport mode, then rev up above 3K RPMs and listen to that 4.7 Ferrari engine roar to life. While the GranTourismo-C *is* a heavy touring car with a heavy feel, it's still "tight" through twisties, and handles well with virtually no body roll. It inspires confidence in all situations.