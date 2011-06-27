  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
  4. Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 GranTurismo Convertible
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all GranTurismo Convertibles for sale
List Price Estimate
$28,418 - $43,096
Used GranTurismo Convertible for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Elegant, Understated Beast

gtdave, 05/04/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The Maserati GranTourismo Convertible is an elegant yet understated beast. In the daytime, it quietly rumbles it way to your kids' carpool where it comfortably seats 3 additional passengers. In the evening, it gets front-door parking at the fundraiser. On the weekend, you switch to sport mode, then rev up above 3K RPMs and listen to that 4.7 Ferrari engine roar to life. While the GranTourismo-C *is* a heavy touring car with a heavy feel, it's still "tight" through twisties, and handles well with virtually no body roll. It inspires confidence in all situations.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all GranTurismo Convertibles for sale

Related Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles