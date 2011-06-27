Used 2002 Maserati Coupe Consumer Reviews
Kick in the Pants!
One of my all time favorite cars. I have driven a lot of semiexotics and exotics. From a 1957 Porsche 356 to a 3rd gen RX-7 to Jags and Bimmers. This car performs like a Ferrari without the maintenance headache and cost. Very reliable with road couth for a high performer and still a head turner after 5 years on the road. Creature comforts but will still make the hair on the back of the neck of the dude in front of you raise up as he respectfully pulls over into the slow lane. A true 4-seater as it is functional enough to pick up my 2 kids from school. Hot enough to drive with my wife on short day trips and feel as if you are in a 2-seater.
cambiocorsa
What a great car. This automobile offers Ferrari performance with manageable power. It is great fun at 80 miles per hour and below. I do have a 360 and it is a lot of fun as it should be, but the Maserati is more driver friendly and the F1 (Cambiocorsa) transmission is the most fun you can have in a car. There is a lot of driver involvement and the fit and finish is second to none.
Maserai Clutch Problems
This is a nice car with the worst clutch I have ever had. I've gone through three clutches in 17,000 miles and the new one seems no better. Save your repair money and buy something else. The clutch is a real lemon and Maserati will not cover any repairs (the warranty is void for the clutch the day you drive it out the door, as in a zero mile warranty). I've owned many sports cars over the years and the clutch problem is the worst I have seen.
Best performance vehicle for the dollar
I bought the Maserati Cambiocorsa because ist was within my budget, $60,000. I saw NOTHING that even came close. It has 390hp, dry sump oil, ferrari motor, dry clutch/paddle shifter, 18 inch wheels... it is all about speed, control and fun. This car is a blast. I drive it every day to and from work (10 miles each way), and sometimes even on errands like shopping. The trunk is adequate for most tasks. It seats four adults comfortably. Has hooks a for child seat. My four year old LOVES to ride in it. She calls it Daddy's "race car" and urges me to go faster. So far it has been extremely reliable. It did have one major repair, the clutch. This was probably from pervious owner abuse, but dealer replaced entire clutch under warranty - which, by the way, is five years!
A Year Later
I've owned the Maser Coupe Cambrio for a year now. Amazing Car. As good as it gets, period..... Break the mold
