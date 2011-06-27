  1. Home
Used 2009 Lotus Exige S 260 Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)212.0/275.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,995
Torque174 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower257 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,995
USB with external media controlyes
2 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,995
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
carbon trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,995
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,995
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,995
leather/clothyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,995
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.0 cu.ft.
Length149.5 in.
Curb weight2020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.0 cu.ft.
Height45.6 in.
Wheel base90.5 in.
Width68.0 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,995
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Titanium
  • Ardent Red
  • Canyon Red
  • British Racing Green
  • Solar Yellow
  • Ice White
  • Phantom Black
  • Burnt Orange
  • Arctic Silver
  • Starlight Black
  • Liquid Blue
  • Aspen White
  • Persian Blue
  • Chrome Orange
  • Isotope Green
  • Graphite Gray
  • Candy Red
  • Laser Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,995
225/45R17 90W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Adjustable stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
