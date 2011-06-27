  1. Home
Used 2014 Lotus Evora S 2+2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle33.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Black Packyes
SuedeTex Trim Packyes
Premium Pack SuedeTexyes
Tech Packyes
Premium Packyes
Premium Pack Sportyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Satin Gunmetal Design Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Design Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Gloss Anthracite Sport Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Silver Sport Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
StarShieldyes
Diamond Cut Design Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity5.7 cu.ft.
Length171.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height48.4 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Premium Autumn Bronze
  • Premium Aspen White
  • Premium Laser Blue
  • Nightfall Blue Metallic
  • Motorsport Black
  • Racing Green Metallic
  • Sienna Brown Metallic
  • Starlight Black Metallic
  • Solar Yellow
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ardent Red
  • Premium Amethyst Grey
  • Motorsport Green
  • Premium Velvet Red
  • Premium Frost Blue
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Black, leather
  • Ebony Black w/Red Piping, leather
  • Imperial Blue w/Black Piping, leather
  • Ebony Black w/Slate SuedeTex, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cognac Brown, leather
  • Cocoa Brown, leather
  • Ash Grey, leather
  • Ivory White, leather
  • Imperial Blue, leather
  • Slate Grey, alcantara
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Venom Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
255/35R 96 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust8 yr./ unlimited mi.
