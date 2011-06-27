  1. Home
2020 Lotus Evora GT Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Roger Moore tribute car

Steve the car guy, 07/21/2020
2+0 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

the new lotus gt is even better than the Evora 400. The car is more planted due to aero, it has an increase in power also. Dependable due to the 3.5 v6 Toyota engine. I also own a Porsche 911 and the lotus out performs the Porsche all day long especially on twisty mountain roads.

