  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail Bonus Customer Cash (#11787). Eligible buyers may receive Retail Bonus Customer Cash on select new vehicles. Incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash $500 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash offer EXCLUSIVELY for members of the following US Military Branches. ELIGIBLE CUSTOMERS - - Active Military Personnel in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard - Reservists serving on Active Duty and members of the Delayed Entry/Enlistment Program (DEP) - Veterans WITHIN 2 Years of separation, who are residents of the United States - Retirees - Spouse/Surviving Spouse and other household members ENROLLMENT - - Customers will now be directed to www.fordsalutesthosewhoserve.com to register and be validated online for their military eligibility according to the program rules PRIOR to purchasing their vehicle.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 First Responder Bonus Cash Direct Offer EXCLUSIVELY for First Responders serving communities with the following jobs. ELIGIBLE CUSTOMERS - 911 Dispatcher POLICE - - Police Officer - Sheriff/Sheriffx2019s Deputy - Correctional Officer - State Trooper - Federal Law Enforcement Officer (i.e. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration, etc.) FIRE DEPARTMENT - - Firefighter (Career) - Firefighter (Volunteer) EMT - - EMT - Paramedic - 911 Dispatcher

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Medical Professionals for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Medical Professionals Bonus Cash Direct Offer ELIGIBLE CUSTOMERS -$500 Bonus Cash offer exclusively for Medical Professionals serving communities with the following jobs: Eligible Customers: -Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioners (ARNP) -Registered Nurses -Licensed Practical Nurses (PN/LPN) -Nursing Assistant -Licensed Practical Nurse -Nurse Practitioner -ER Nurse -Home Health Nurse -Medical Assistant -Doctors -Cardiologist -Oncologist -Pediatrician -Surgeon -Therapist -Pharmacy Technician -Home Health Nurse -Clinical Laboratory Technician -Radiologist -Physical Therapist -Home Health Nurse -Clinical Laboratory Technician -Radiologic Technologist -Health Information Technician -Clinical Laboratory Technologist -Occupational Therapy Aide -Respiratory Therapist -Family Practitioner -Phlebotomist -Physician Assistant -Nursing Assistant & Orderlies -Cardiovascular Technologist -Medical Equipment Preparer -Nurse Anesthetist -Anesthesiologist -Hospital General Staff -Hospital Receptionist -Healthcare Administrators -Healthcare Administrative and Clerical positions -Athletic Trainers -Chiropractors -Dental Hygienists & Assistants -Dentists -Massage Therapists -Veterinary Doctors -Veterinary Assistants and Technicians - Customers will be directed to www.LincolnSalutesThoseWhoServe.com to register and be validated online for their Medical Professional eligibility according to the program rules PRIOR to purchasing their vehicle. Once verified, customers will receive a certificate number that will be used to claim the program in VINCENT. - Dealers are not required to keep Medical Professional documentation proof in the dealer jacket. Documentation will be verified online and once approved the certificate number issued. - Qualifying buyers will receive $500 Bonus Cash good toward the purchase or lease of any eligible new vehicle.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2020 College Student Purchase Program The College Student Purchase Program provides eligible college students and recent graduates with bonus cash, plus great rates through Lincoln AFS when they purchase or lease a new Lincoln vehicle. ELIGIBLE STUDENTS CATEGORIES - ACTIVE COLLEGE / TRADE SCHOOL STUDENTS - Student is enrolled Full-time OR Half-time based on the specifications of an accredited Four-Year College/University, Junior College, Community College, or Trade School that the student is attending ACTIVE GRADUATE STUDENTS - Student is currently enrolled based on the specifications of an accredited Graduate School program RECENT COLLEGE GRADUATES - Student has graduated and is within 3 years from their date of graduation. HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS OR RECENT HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES WITH A LETTER OF INTENT TO ATTEND A QUALIFYING UNIVERSITY - Student must have completed all requirements for graduation to qualify using an anticipated or future graduation date, and have can provide Letter of Intent to attend a qualified university. COLLEGE STUDENT INTERNSHIP PARTICIPANTS, TRADE SCHOOL APPRENTICESHIPS AND MEDICAL STUDENT RESIDENCIES NOW QUALIFY WITH THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIONS - Student has attended or will attend college classes again between May 1, 2014 and January 2, 2018.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#20587). Not all buyers will qualify for Lincoln AFS limited-term financing. Must Finance through Lincoln AFS. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.06 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3607/07/202009/01/2020
    1.9%4807/07/202009/01/2020
    2.9%6007/07/202009/01/2020
    4.9%7207/07/202009/01/2020

  • Leasing

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2020 Lincoln Navigator Deals

