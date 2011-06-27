  1. Home
2020 Lexus UX 200 Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Awesome car

Tantec, 06/30/2020
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Loaded with tech! This little car has lots of power and it’s lots of fun to drive. It’s solidly built.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Wasn’t expected to buy

Steve C, 07/06/2020
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
0 of 4 people found this review helpful

Trade in my 2011 IS 250 AWD .. never had a problem with it but was getting old , some rust and needed an exhaust system . Went to the dealer just to look around

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
