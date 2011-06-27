2019 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews
Great Rig
I own a 2019 LX 570 with all the options except the cooler and rear entertainment system. My previous vehicle was a 2017 Platinum Tundra with a leveling kit and custom wheels/tires and a bunch of ad on's. I'm use to driving larger vehicles. I could see the LX 570 being an intimidating vehicle if you are not accustomed to driving a truck or larger SUV. I don't have any serious complaints about the vehicle. However, I do have a few points of criticism. First, the infotainment system "mouse" is just down right stupid. We live a time where touch screen gesture rich interfaces are a maintstay. Lexus should take not of that fact and consider how to integrate that kind of a platform into the vehicles. Second, for me, the 21 inch wheels and 285/50/R21 wheels are just ridiculous. You can't get very many replacements wheels for the rims, and with all this offroad capability, you throw it out the window with this setup. I replaced the stock wheels with 275/55/R20's rims with offroad tires. This required removing the small front wheel well mudflaps and make a small adjustment to the wheel well plastic to avoid rubbing issues. The vehicle looks(to me) a lot better and has more utility for luxurious outdoor adventures(though the approach angle is still far inferior to the Land Cruiser). Lastly, braking is a bit touchy. There is a point at which the brakes appear to feel underengaging, then rapidly overengage with slightly more pressure. This took some getting use to to avoid stopping faster than I'd like. Maybe it's just related to how little wear the vehicle currently has on the brake pads, etc. All in all, I would highly recommend this, but would advise you to avoid going with the 21inch wheels stock. You have a lot more options with the 20 inch wheels if utility and use, vs around town driving will play an element in your ownership of this vehicle.
Solid but ancient.
A luxury SUV with great looks both inside and out with a first class ultra comfortable interior. Built like a tank but ride can be very bouncy except at low speeds, brakes require significant effort, and, until the car gets up to speed the steering can be stiff and heavy with no way to adjust. Little difference between comfort and sport suspension options. Marc Levinson stereo is the best of any car. A remarkably quiet vehicle. Air conditioning, unlike in some cars, is totally automatic, quickly cools the car and is totally silent. Had a new Range Rover and 3 days after I took delivery it was in the shop for a week due to a transmission problem and the wait for parts to fix it, so no more Range Rovers. Range Rover interior is beautiful but it looks more like business class than first class like the Lexus. Range Rover resale was an issue at trade in.
