2020 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews

better than prior generation hjs , 04/14/2020 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The good: better ride, more supple and softer suspension with improved cornering abitity, better appearance inside and out, plenty of important standard features. mpg is good for class, I average 28-30 back and forth to work. Power is superb and instant. The bad: stereo sucks!! 95% of sound comes from front speakers no matter what you do. One time transmission slammed so hard in reverse I honestly thought I crashed into the car parked in front of me. It was that loud! When you want power transmission often shifts down too many gears. Acoustic glass not available on base ES. Come on lexus! the base chrysler 300 and avalon comes standard with it! Not kidding here folks..the rear side glass is much thinner than the front..why you ask? to save $$. No wonder it sounds a bit louder towards the rear while driving. Touch controller is an ongoing issue with lexus. no problem since I do adjustments before I drive. Overall though my car "base model" is better than my 2017 in most respects..a bit quieter, sleeker, more comfortable ride, more power. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Long time Lexus ES Owner a bit disappointed Long time Lexus Owner , 07/21/2020 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is our fifth ES. As the models have changed over the last 13 years the console design and storage has continually gotten worse. Leaving no place for sunglasses; top deck USB ports that interfere with what little space is provided and if you get the wireless phone charger option it takes up valuable console storage space. A poor interior design with little to no emphasis on delivering a stylish console with well designed and ample storage. The radio in the 2020 ES is not very good. The 2017 ES audio system blows the 2020 away; can't imagine what the Lexus engineers were thinking with this significant downgrade in base system sound quality. They have also eliminated the names of the XM stations on the display, even with the the over-sized screen. A car in this luxury class should have a base audio system that is simply outstanding as it was prior to 2019 model year, versus being the subject of numerous complaints. The emphasis starting with the 2019 ES moved to 'Sporty', which resulted in the car sitting lower and being less comfortable for short drivers, and is harder to get in and out of for all passengers. The smooth luxury sedan feel that the 2017 had is gone. Lastly the transmission is no longer silky smooth, now with hesitation upon acceleration from a stop. Report Abuse

Serene and Engaging Loyal Lexus Driver , 03/05/2020 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful The 2020 Lexus ES offers a near perfect driving experience. This car allows you to be perfectly insulated from surroundings, but driver engaged at the same time. Excellent handling and the lane assist keeps you perfectly in lane, even around curves. The Bridgestone Turanza tires could be less roll-resistant but are quiet and comfortable. The seats are very comfortable - perforated Nu-luxe man-made leather is as comfortable as real leather. I'd prefer a bit wider front seat - they must have taken an inch off to allow the center console to have more storage - it opens from either side! The driver seat front surface is a little too firm - sort of like an exercise ball, but you sink into the seat comfortably and it offers lots of adjustments to help with long drives (passenger as well). The often criticized touch pad can be adjusted by the dealer and is easy and accurate to use after the adjustment. I suspect Lexus did away with acoustic windshield as you can barely hear the wipers - not so in prior model. One especially new feature is the cruise control does not shut off if you slow to a crawl - it remains engaged - nice improvement. Mirrors self close with the Premium package or higher - a nice feature if you park in a small garage. The standard Pioneer 10 speaker stereo is crystal clear with great sound in the front but virtually no sound in the rear - making the surround sound a near impossibility. Lexus will have to improve the one weak rear speaker in the trunk. The interior and exterior are innovative and beautiful and the wrap around optional wood reminds me of the high end Lexus Models and the Jaguar XJ, costing much more . The paint is self sealing - something not available from many competitors; I’d suggest looking at eminent white pearl and also nightfall mica (dark blue) in direct sunlight to experience the amazing color changes - they have to be seen to be believed. car, rated a very high 87 by a major consumer organization, is a very good value and provides an exceptional ridership experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car Kenny , 02/01/2020 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 15 of 19 people found this review helpful I switched from a Mercedes C300 to the ES350. It has a quiet ride, great pick up, smoother ride, better sound system and more bells and whistles for less money. Report Abuse