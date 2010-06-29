Monthly Update for September 2018 - 2017 Land Rover Discovery Long-Term Road Test

2017 Land Rover Discovery: Monthly Update for September 2018

by John Adolph, Supervising Producer

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2017 Land Rover Discovery had an easygoing month. Its only major trip was to Buttonwillow Raceway, about three hours north of Los Angeles. Dan Edmunds marshalled a round of the 24 Hours of Lemons race series where the luxury SUV was, in Dan's words, "worth more than a good chunk of the field."

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The Disco logged 1,029.8 miles in September and took 66.6 gallons of premium unleaded for an average 15.5 mpg combined. Some tanks were better than others. While a few lead-footed drivers dropped our average, Dan's miserly highway habits brought it back up to a middle-of-the-road number.

Average lifetime mpg: 17.2

EPA mpg rating: 18 combined (16 city/21 highway)

Best fill mpg: 21.3

Best range: 449.9 miles

Current odometer: 21,006 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"This is the worst audio system ever! This touchscreen audio system irritates me more than I can begin to describe. But let me try.

"And it's not just because it doesn't have Apple CarPlay or Android Audio. That's bad enough these days, and I'd have a hard time buying a new car that doesn't have them. But that omission is small beer compared to this system's more maddening fundamental shortcoming.

"In a nutshell, the system boots up very slowly when you restart the car. And it comes back to life in a deliberate sequence: first there's silence and a welcome screen, AM/FM comes next, then SiriusXM, then your connected phone via USB, then your Bluetooth audio connection. This process can take anywhere from 15 seconds to more than a minute.

"This may not sound like much, but it means the first sound you hear will be whatever AM or FM station it was last set to. To hear anything else you must go through a finicky series of button presses: Home --> Audio --> Source --> and then you pick from the available choices. The last step could vary depending on what's booted up.

"Because it takes so long, you'll probably find yourself going through this process after you get the truck moving. And the amount of time you must wait is not even consistent. More than once I've gone through this process and drilled down to the place where you choose the source to find that SiriusXM and Dan's iPhone and Bluetooth were not yet available choices because the system still hadn't fully booted up.

"This is even worse than it sounds if you journey out of town, like I did. I left L.A. with a string of podcasts to listen to, then drove over a mountain to another part of the state. I stopped the vehicle at a restaurant to have dinner, and when I restarted the vehicle I was greeted with loud FM static. The L.A. station it'd been set to was out of range. I found it necessary to tune to a local Bakersfield station — any station — so that when I next restarted the vehicle, I'd at least get something other than static.

"I had to do this again when I got back in L.A., of course, because the distant Bakersfield station was now just a bunch of static. I don't even listen to radio very often, and yet I find I must tune to a clear station just so I won't get static during the slow boot-up phase of this horribly antiquated audio system." — Dan Edmunds, director, vehicle testing