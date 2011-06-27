  1. Home
2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)421.2/491.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/Integrated Baseyes
Cold Climate Packageyes
Explorer Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/o Integrated Baseyes
Appearance Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Off-Road Packyes
Country Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Advanced Off-Road Capability Packageyes
Black Packyes
Towing Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Urban Pack w/Undershieldyes
Adventure Packyes
Comfort and Convenience Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
4020
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Activity Keyyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
White Powder Coat Brushed Finish Cross Car Beamyes
Meridian 400 Watt Sound Systemyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Front Jump Seatyes
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filteryes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
8-Way Heated Front Row Seatsyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
18" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRLyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Off-Road Tiresyes
Satin Protective Filmyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Signature Graphicyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Automatic Headlight Levellingyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Fog Lightsyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity58.3 cu.ft.
Angle of departure37.9 degrees
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight4550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Height77.7 in.
Wheel base101.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
255/70R18 tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
