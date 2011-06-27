Used 2008 Lamborghini Reventon Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2008 Reventon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque487 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size6.5 l
Horsepower650 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Kenwood premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
carbon, suede and leather trim on center consoleyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
carbon, suede and leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
carbon, suede and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leather/sueded microfiberyes
sport front seatsyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Length185.0 in.
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width81.0 in.
Rear track66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grey Barra
Interior Colors
  • Grey/Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
335/30R Z tiresyes
18 x 13 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
