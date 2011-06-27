Vehicle overview

First, the facts. The 2008 Lamborghini Reventon costs $1.5 million. It sports bodywork and interior styling inspired by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, but under the skin it's virtually a mechanical twin of the far cheaper Murcielago LP640. The similarly priced Bugatti Veyron thoroughly trounces it with regard to both acceleration and top speed. Umm did we mention that it costs $1.5 million?

Actually, scratch that whole paragraph. We were still stuck in our consumer-advice mindset -- you know, the one where we evaluate the relative merits and deficiencies of competing models and tell you how a rational shopper with limited resources would proceed. For those who are prepared to shell out for a Reventon of their own, it's utterly irrelevant that the $70,000 Nissan GT-R is just as quick, the $108,000 Porsche 911 GT3 is more fun to drive and the Murcielago LP640 delivers equal performance for a fraction of the price. As for the Veyron, chances are they already have one. All they need to know is that only 20 Reventons will ever be produced, which pretty much guarantees that they'll never encounter another one, even in the tony enclaves in which they reside.

Well, to be fair, there's more to the Reventon's appeal than that. We mortals may scoff at its million-dollar premium over the LP640, but this ludicrously expensive Lamborghini is undoubtedly a striking car, with more angular folds and creases than a paper airplane. Hop inside and the aeronautical theme continues, as the Reventon offers possibly the best-ever automotive imitation of an airplane cockpit. It's also blisteringly fast, dispensing with the 0-60 sprint in less than 3.4 seconds en route to a top speed of 211 mph, though those numbers are matched by its relatively bargain-priced sibling.

Cost no object, would we like to have a 2008 Lamborghini Reventon in our garage? Of course we would. And for the 20 people who buy one, cost will assuredly be no object. If our budget were limited, we wouldn't give the Reventon a second thought. But if we had more millions than we could count, as Reventon buyers no doubt do, we'd probably be right behind them in the queue.