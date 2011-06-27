2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Consumer Reviews
I would keep looking...
Very Unhappy with Kia, 08/20/2020
EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I purchased my Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 5/24/19. It's been in the shop twice for warranty issues. 1st time it was the water pump. It was in the shop for almost 2 months waiting on parts. The next time was a charging issue. The car stopped charging. I was 350 miles from home on a 3 day get away. They would have towed it to the nearest Kia Dealer which was in Reno Nevada which is 450 miles from my home. Then I would have to find a way to get back up there to pick it up. I chose to rent a car dolly & tow it home. Because I chose that option, I'm having to jump through hoops to get my $300.00 in dolly rental back. They won't do anything by Email, it all has to be done by Snail Mail. Very Unhappy with Kia & their product.
