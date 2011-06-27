  1. Home
2021 Kia K5 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Kia K5

LX

LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Qualified customers may receive Bonus Cash towards purchase

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).

    Customer $ Offer
    $400
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Kia Motor Finance.

    0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 66 months at $16.41 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.6 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3608/04/202009/09/2020
    0.9%4808/04/202009/09/2020
    1.9%6008/04/202009/09/2020
    2.9%6608/04/202009/09/2020
    3.9%7208/04/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
