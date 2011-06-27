Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Consumer Reviews
They Got It Wrong Again!
First off, forget everything you just read!! The reviewers get their kick backs from the auto industry anyway. Was looking for a compact SUV/Crossover for the wife. Found this little gem and 7 months later, we couldn't be happier. We purchased the 2015 High Altitude Edition with 2.4 and 4 wheel drive (actually just transfers to AWD but jeep calls it 4X4). Main reason for purchase was price, but so much more to this vehicle. In FWD mode, we are getting 23/24 mpg in town and 28/30 highway mpg. I can't really tell you mpg in AWD because we rarely use it, even during the last Indiana winter. The FWD pulls the nibble, light weight body through almost anything on the road. While it is a compact SUV, the interior is very roomy. We have friends and family who own both the Ford Escape and the Honda CRV and they feel cramped in comparison to the Patriot. The heated leather seats are extremely comfortable and fit both our larger frames without feeling "wedged in". The cargo area is large. While it's Cubic volume may be smaller than some of it's competitors, due to it's shape, it will hold a lot of items and appears larger. As a matter of fact, my brother purchased the Cherokee and the Patriot cargo area is more useful and appears larger than it's big brother's. Let's talk about ride comfort. The Patriot is no Cadillac by any means, but we feel it has a smoother ride than any SUV/crossover we have owned/driven (GMC Jimmy, Toyota 4-runner, Ford Explorer, Dodge Journey)! While the interior is sparse, it is well thought out and very ergonomic to the driver. All controls are easily reached and simple to operate without distracting the drivers attention from the road. The handling is very responsive and doesn't have that sluggish feel as in some other vehicles in it's class. The 2.4 4 cylinder is not going to throw you back in your seat, but has more than enough power for interstate driving, actually you will surprised how easily and effortlessly the engine gets up to speed. As for the tranny, unlike the article states, the 2015 Patriot comes standard with a 6 speed transmission not the CVT. The CVT is an option, but you would be hard pressed to find one on the dealer's lot! For $21,000.00, out the door, we have a vehicle that has all the bells and whistles that would have cost us 10K more in any other vehicle. Do yourself a favor and go drive this vehicle before you buy into the crap written in this article! Options included for 21K purchase price, heated seats, leather seats, power sunroof, remote start, custom 17" rims, 2.4 liter with 6 speed automatic, 4 wheel drive (AWD transfer lock), leather wrapped steering wheel, and heated outside mirrors! Find that in a Ford or Honda and you'll pay upwards to 30K! Most of all, my wife loves it!
Easily the best car I've ever owned!
As a kid, I always loved the 90s Cherokee's, so when I saw the Patriot (once I was older) I fell in love. I did a lot of research, test drives, reading reviews, watching just about every video on Youtube, and I have a few pointers. Absolutely, buy the 2.4L engine. It makes a world of difference, the 2.0L feels like it'll tip over and is slower. The 2.4 is much more sturdy and has better acceleration. Also, avoid the first few years of the Patriot models. Jeep had a long time period between the early 2000s to around 2010 or so where the vehicles they were producing were junky and unreliable, which gave them the bad reputation you may hear about. I have a 2015 and it's amazing, so I would recommend a 15 or newer just to be safe. I feel very safe and powerful inside it and the acceleration is suprisingly really good. There were a few negative reviews about the sunroofs leaking, but I'm guessing that Jeep recalled that and fixed it, because mine hasn't leaked once yet, depsite me buying it during monsoon season. It handles great off road and through water as well as on the street. I read a lot of bad reviews, but I noticed that almost all those reviews were from people renting the car for about one day, which absolutely doesn't give you enough time to write a quality review. Frankly, the only downside to the Patriot is the gas milage is pretty bad, because the tank is small; causing you to fill up frequently. Also, the cabin is fairly narrow-ish, which can sometimes feel cramped if you're maybe very tall. I'm 5'10" and I feel very comfortable in it, but I can understand why maybe someone wouldn't, at least for long periods at a time. Still though, buying this car was the right choice, and I'm so glad I got it!
First Jeep. Love it.
As many a reviews say, this car is about value and about being Jeep. I moved from Subaru legacy sedan that served me exceptionally well and with ZERO trouble for 7 years (car's age 10 years). I am an outdoors guy and love my camping trip and a bit of sofy-roading. I was split between Forester and Patriot. Few factors that swayed me to the Jeep - latest Forester has become just like all other cute-utes. Jeep stands out with is retro look. Secondly the value, features and dealer discounts. Lastly the ride height and SUV like suspension. I would have bought and XT but couldnt justify the cost. About 1000 kms on it. So far no issues. Mileage has been improving and currently at about 10L/100kms in mixed hwy and city. Great sound (and it is not the Boston Accoustics upgrade); remote start; leather trimmed seats; smooth shifting though slower to start from stop; ride comfort. Will watch for repair issues and resale. Hope it beats the Subaru I loved. ---- Just over two years and 22k kms on the Patriot now. No issues whatsoever. Followed the maintenance schedule. Feels comfortable and safe esp in winter snow. Not the best acceleration from stop, but that is not what i bought the Jeep for. This Jeep is a keeper.
Jeeps rule
First week with new Jeep, snow all week she did great as expected. Plenty of room for four, fun to drive easy to park. Second jeep in the garage one commander and now the patriot.
Exceeded My Expectations
My Patriot Sport actually has the 2.4L 6-speed automatic FWD option, which was not one of the offerings in the review drop-down box. I previously owned a P/T Cruiser, which I loved and managed to keep for 13 years and my son is now driving. I play music as an avocation, which means needing enough cargo space to hold a band's worth of gear (except the drums). I live in a congested area, so I must have an automatic, and I live in a hot humid area, so I must have A/C. Everything else is extra. Knowing that someday I would need to replace the P/T Cruiser, I began researching affordable wagons several years ago. Most of the reviews on the Patriot at the time were that it was underpowered and too Spartan for most of the reviewers, but those were the same demerits the P/T Cruiser earned when it came out, so I was prepared to (a) dismiss those critiques and (b) settle for something less than sterling for the price the Patriot was asking. When I finally did a test-drive of the Patriot Sport with the optional 2.4L engine and 6-speed transmission, I was immediately pleasantly surprised with just about every aspect of the vehicle. Pickup and shifting are just fine for getting on and off the highway. The interior has no extras - manual door locks, manual/crank up windows, hand-adjusted mirrors - which is fine by me; I actually prefer not having more things to break and fix as the car ages. The seats a very comfortable; the materials used seem pretty standard - there was nothing glaringly cheap about any of it; and on the whole it seems well thought out and executed. The standard sound system needed a little tweaking to deliver a sound that pleases me, but I managed to dial it in within a few minutes. My Patriot came with a single CD player with satellite radio (free for one year), AM, FM, and a 1/8" jack to plug in an MP3 or other outboard music device. I have been driving the new Patriot for a month now. I have no complaints about its performance. The only change I would make if I were on the engineering team was to make the windows a little taller for better viewing (I must duck slightly to see the traffic light if I'm directly under it). I have not had it long enough to need service, so I cannot comment on that. But I've put on almost 1,000 miles, and have enjoyed a combined city/highway mileage of j27 mpg on regular gas. I couldn't be more pleased. I was prepared to settle for less. *** Update 30 Jan 2017 *** I have been driving my Jeep Patriot for 20 months now. I love it as much as the day I bought it. Still very comfortable, decent mileage, plenty of power, quiet, no complaints whatsoever.
