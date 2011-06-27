  1. Home
Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Rodeo
5(29%)4(63%)3(4%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.2
24 reviews
Very good, reliable truck

Mikhail, 04/01/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've owned this truck for about 7 years and had no major issues of any kind. Just general maintenance, brakes, etc. Please do not save money on oil and this car may run for up to 200000 miles. Mine has approx 140000 miles, my friend has Trooper with over 200000 miles and it is still going strong. Use Castrol synthetic blend 5w/30 for your high mileage Isuzu truck.

There is no place it can't go.

me1234, 10/06/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Boxed ladder frame, skid plates, limited-slip Dana 44 rear differential. I assumed it to be a perfect off-road capable truck. I was correct! I have been to many Off-Road trails in Utah and Colorado without a breakdown. Recently took it up Wheelers Lake in Colorado. The included skid plates did come in handy. And, unlike some of me wheeling friends, I drove to/on/from the trail in the Rodeo. Great daily driver too, only minus is the fuel economy in the city. Ground clearance could be better but that can be fixed with the many lift-kits available. A few of my firends with Jeeps have traded up to Rodeos. I couldn't be happier with this truck.

Great truck

kdbanks, 04/28/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had this Rodeo for going on 9 years, and have not had a single mechanical problem. It drives great, the engine is perfect (mechanics comment on it all the time), and is fun to drive. Not the best gas mileage, but it is an SUV. Highly recommend!

GREAT SUV FOR $$

Matt, 08/02/2009
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

You get 1-2 mpg more if you leave the A/c button off. Great car to drive, wonderful A/C & heater for the front. Not so good in the back especially in cold weather. Great 4WD & no problems with that at all. I had to replace the rear differential only because the dealership I was taking it to wasn't checking the rear differential and of course claimed no responsibility even though I had the paperwork showing they had done 97% of all the engine & oil change work. With close to 180,00o miles I'm going to turn it in for a newer model under the klunker deal. Good luck!

Runs like new at 168,000 miles

PC, 03/25/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 1997 V6 Isuzu Rodeo with 108,000 miles on it. Currently I am at 168,000 miles and it runs perfectly. I change the oil every 3,000 miles and it doesn't use any oil between changes. I've replaced the starter and alternator and brakes. Runs great on the highway as well as in town. I run BF Goodrich All Terrain tires on it and have pulled quite a few vehicles out of snow drifts. I think the only complaint I have is the frail design of the cup holder. The body has no rust and the finish of the paint still looks new. This truck is my daily driver and I'm curious to see how many miles I can put on it. 200,000 miles will be no problem.

