Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo XS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/416.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Length164.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spark Blue
  • Pure White
  • Flare Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Orchid Pink Metallic
