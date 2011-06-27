Used 2008 Honda S2000 Consumer Reviews

No Regrets! rcman , 02/27/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Drove the Z4, 350Z, Boxster S, Miata, and Sky redline. Went with S2000. Best car decision I've ever made. Loads of fun to drive. Very comfortable even on a 3-hr trip. Excellent build quality. Very usable trunk (w/spare). Top notch handling and accleration. I don't see any problems with lack of low end torque. You get two cars in one: Shift at <6k and it's a tame roadster, shift at 8k and it's a road hungry beast. Gets lots of attention (esp w/top down). I look for every opportunity to drive it. It's my daily driver and couldn't be happier. Report Abuse

seat time..... jagg , 06/23/2016 2dr Convertible (2.2L 4cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful no one has reviewed a Stewie here for 3 years..............I just logged my 100,000th mile driving an S2000. I started with a 2003 for the first 6 years, and now driving my 2008 for 5+ years. If you fit in this car, and know how to drive it, you have just found the most economical path to Nirvana. The car is profoundly reliable. I commute with it in an environment perfectly suited to its abilities, and average 26-27mpg.........If you know cars, you can tell that it's hand built to a very exacting standard............For the daily grind, the S is more fun than the NSX, and a closer match at the track than most would think. If one truly loves to drive on the raggedy edge, and has the feet to do it, the little roadster is as capable as 95% of all that one can buy, let alone afford. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

As good as their motorcycles gene , 12/28/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is a poor man's world class car. Fantastic handling, hard acceleration, and great build quality combine with bulletproof mechanicals to make what I feel to be the greatest package for the money. This car looks like it could cost twice what it does. I can park this car next to nearly anything else on the road and not feel in the slightest way inferior.

Not just willing, eager dynosaur0 , 08/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned many cars over forty years: Sunbeam Alpine, Alfa Romeo Spyder, MGB and BMW 2002, back when. With a family, later, I was lucky with more practical, fun cars: VW GTI and BMW M3. Last year, I bought my S2000 in rich, pearlescent Rio Yellow. My wife was worried about the yellow. After she saw it, she said it was a perfect color for the shape and character of the car. This is the most eager, engaging car I've ever driven. It doesn't isolate you from the road or insulate you from the experience of covering ground. This is the most reliable open-top sports car made. Its instantaneous responses to driver input make it the best performance value available.