Used 1999 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews
My 4th Astro/Safari Van
Excellent overall Van - I have owned 4 of them, and probably 5 full sized fords before that. Bought one new, put 200,000 miles on it without a problem. Bought 3 used with 100,000 miles at about $5,000.00 each and ran them to just over 200,000 miles each, and sold or traded them for about $2,500.00 each In all four combined, I replaced 2 window motors ($26.00) a couple blower fan relays ($6.00), a couple fuel pumps ($200.00), one drive chain ($300.00), and one CV joint ($60.00). Do the math - $12,500.00 vehicle cost: got 500,000 miles, about $600.00 in repairs. No brainer - this is a great little truck (and it IS a truck), hauls a trailer well, fits lotsa people, extremely comfortable,
Give and take
Major Safety concern - no door ajar light/ alarm for doors other than driver side door and even then, door has to be completely open. We have driven with door ajar several times. Have had many water leakage problems with all doors. Not much room for taller drivers. Rattle at slow speed but service department can not fix.
Expensive to own/maintain
Purch 1/99; 4/99 transfer case prob; 7/99 8k mi trans replace solenoid-2 visits; 3/00 17k mi transfer case; 5/00 21k mi overhaul trans asmbly; 7/00 24k recondit'd valve body/trans; expensive brake, trans + transfer case maint for life; 1/02 53k idler arms $600; 1/03 74k intake gskt $500; 5/03 76k AC comprsr, door lock actuators $1,300; 7/03 82k NEW ENGINE $7k (spun bearing, threw rod)on family trip from NC to NY; 8/03 83k AC control head $350; 11/03 85k ignition coil/rotor $400. Expensive to own; has been a $10,000 year.Sadly, this Safari has never "wanted" for anything + the maintenance schedule has been followed +/or exceeded.
Safari van
I have owned Safaris since 1986, have been reliable vehicles. Good gas mileage for the 1999 unit, no problems except for A/C repair at 65,000 mi and brakes and front idler arms every 35,000 mi.
GMC Safari
$800.00 to replace fuel pump at 65,000 mi. $1800 to rebuild transmission at 70,000 mi.$100.00, 3 times to clear throttle sticking condition off idle. This is my first GM product after 20+ years of Ford and Dodge. I wont buy another GM. Never had expensive problems with the other brands.
Sponsored cars related to the Safari
Related Used 1999 GMC Safari info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner