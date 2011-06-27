  1. Home
Used 1995 Geo Metro Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Metro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 4Inline 3
Combined MPG403540
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)37/44 mpg33/39 mpg37/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.2/466.4 mi.349.8/413.4 mi.392.2/466.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG403540
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.0 l1.3 l1.0 l
Horsepower55 hp @ 5700 rpm70 hp @ 6000 rpm55 hp @ 5700 rpm
CylindersInline 3Inline 4Inline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.3 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.37.3 in.36.0 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.32.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.no22 cu.ft.
Length149.4 in.164.0 in.149.4 in.
Curb weight1808 lbs.1940 lbs.1808 lbs.
Height54.7 in.55.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.93.1 in.93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno10.9 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Dark Gray
  • Light Gray
  • Blue
  • Red
  • Dark Gray
  • Blue
  • Light Gray
  • Light Gray
  • Red
  • Blue
  • Dark Gray
