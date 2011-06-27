Used 2004 Ford Freestar Consumer Reviews
195000 miles and still alive.
I have a 4.2 l sel that is almost ready to roll 200k. I read the reviews on the transmission mine is original at 200k. I had the tranny flushed every 50k miles and done maintnance and here we are. The van has been exceptional. So if you take care of your car and do maintnance your car will take care of you. This van has a lot of negative reviews but has been great for me and my family. Im willing to bank i will get my freestar over 250k and will report back when I do. Outstanding vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
276,500
Bought the van with 260,000 and only thing I have had to replace was brakes, alternator, and a water pump. Everything works great. Going to try and keep her going for another 100,000 miles
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ford KNOWS the transmission SUCKS!
This is a dangerous, nightmarish, horrid and horrible vehicle. Broke down yesterday in the middle of a major highway intersection- slipped out of gear and would not get back in gear. Took 20 minutes and a lot of praying to pull it off the road. It's in the shop AGAIN- just had to replace the tranny less than 2 years ago at less than 60k miles and replaced cam shaft sensor as well just a year ago. There is a class action lawsuit out because of the trannys- but like most of my fellow co-owners, who among us has the $$$ to get the lawyers Ford has at it's beck-and-call. There was no warning- just accelerated through intersection and it stopped- the motor was still on, but no gear! SCARY!!!
Transmission
I had a little over 92,000 miles on the van and the transmission went out. A list of problems was wrong with it for one is the torque converter. got it back and the EGR Valve went out.
Love My Ford Freestar SE 6 CYL
There is or was a RECALL on the TORQUE CONVERTER and Installing Seat Belts Safety Latchets or Locks for the third row seats.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Freestar
Related Used 2004 Ford Freestar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge