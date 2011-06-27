  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 1995 Ford Escort
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford Escort Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Escort
Overview
See Escort Inventory
See Escort Inventory
See Escort Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242929
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg26/34 mpg26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.309.4/404.6 mi.309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG242929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.9 l1.9 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6500 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room46.6 in.46.6 in.48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.52.6 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity35 cu.ft.35 cu.ft.36 cu.ft.
Length170.0 in.170.0 in.170.0 in.
Curb weight2459 lbs.2355 lbs.2404 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.17.3 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.
Height52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
See Escort InventorySee Escort InventorySee Escort Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford Escort info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles