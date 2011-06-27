Used 2009 Ferrari California Consumer Reviews
A dream car I wouldnt trade for any othe
Texas Singh, 11/24/2009
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 7AM)
I am fortunate to be able to afford just about any car in the world but would not exchange it for any other. This car is the ultimate in beauty, luxury, performance and adrenaline stimulant. The car looks gorgeous with the top up or down. It is a shame that it has a great sound system because it stays off so that you can hear the engine. It is not fussy about usual road dips and driveways. Room enough for a family of four to sit and enjoy a ride. I even had medium sized adults squeeze in the back for a ride!
GREAT CAR
sbh, 01/12/2010
Fast and fun to drive
