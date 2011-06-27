Used 2002 Ferrari 360 Consumer Reviews

A magnificient, but unreliable beauty ScuderiaF1 , 08/22/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Stalled the first day I had it. Engine warning light came on second day. After a week the "Slow Down" warning light came on and it would occasionally not start...unless you had someone rock the car back and forth while you tried to get the transmission in to neutral using the paddles. It has been in the service garage longer than my own garage. It's under an extended warranty. It is an absolutely gorgeous piece of art though and it converted me (a Lamborghini enthusiast) to Ferrari when I saw it at the dealership. It is the most beautiful looking Ferrari in my opinion - better looking than the newer F430. The sound is great also. The glass hood over the engine is a nice touch. Report Abuse

my ferrari tim zhou , 01/30/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful after driving the car i have never been so impressed. the performance was awsome and the tarction was great. overall a perfect car.

Ferrari Drive Cal , 03/19/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Ferrari 360 is an excellent car the Exterior Design is the best, it looks like the car from the future and the speed of it and the sreering is excellent.

Good car - Puppy's Parts , 08/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I absolutly love the car. The roof mechanism is outrageous and I enjoy watching it. The design is spectacular both inside and out. The F1's good - slow starts are easy, fast starts are easy, but moderate starts take some time to get used to especially when the gearbox is cold.