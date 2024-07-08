The Ultimate Guide to Electric Minivans: Features, Benefits and More

The electric van segment is a real niche-within-a-niche among U.S.-market cars. Among the half-dozen or so minivans on the market, only one is a full EV: the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. While the three-row, sliding-door body style was once the primo choice for many families, the rise of SUVs (and status-seeking) pushed family-hauling vans down on the vehicle charts. When you add in the high production cost of electric vehicles, you have a formula that limits how many EV minivans are on the market.

If you're open to hybrid power, there are a few gas-electric vans that allow drivers to make more eco-friendly choices. This guide also includes hybrids to provide a better look at your options for electrified minivans in the United States.

The only fully electric minivan: Volkswagen ID. Buzz

If you're in the market for a fully electric minivan, your only choice in the United States is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. The 2025 ID. Buzz landed in America late last year to much hype and anticipation, but it ultimately wasn't a strong seller. As a result, Volkswagen announced that the ID. Buzz would skip the 2026 model year while it reevaluates its strategy. Time will tell if VW decides to bring it back as a 2027 model, with some changes, to make it more appealing to U.S. buyers.

The relatively low electric range was one point of contention, with the ID. Buzz offering up to 234 miles of range with rear-wheel drive or 231 miles with all-wheel drive. In the former configuration, the ID. Buzz gets 282 horsepower from its rear motor, while the all-wheel-drive ID. Buzz has 335 hp. While the Buzz overperformed its EPA estimates in the Edmunds EV Range Test, it still came up short among its competitors at similar price points.

The ID. Buzz has an open, airy cabin with seating for seven with the second-row bench or six with the optional bucket seats. The upright seating position — the Volkswagen minivan is about 6 inches taller than most other family haulers — gives the ID. Buzz excellent visibility, especially through the wrap-around windshield that'll remind you of the 1960s Microbus. Unlike most minivans, only the third-row seat is removable, but the boxy Vee-Dub still boasts decent cargo space given that it's about a foot shorter in overall length than other minivans.

Plug-in hybrid minivan: Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid

Splitting the difference between the all-electric ID. Buzz and conventional hybrids like the Toyota Sienna is the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid. Fully charged, the minivan will travel 32 miles without using a drop of gas, at which point the 3.6-liter V6 fires up to provide 520 total miles of range. The kids in back will need to stop before the Pacifica does.

Unlike the gas-only variant, the plug-in hybrid only model has Stow 'N Go seating in the third row since the battery takes up space under the second-row captain's chairs. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid comes with many of the same family-friendly features as other Chryslers, including an interior camera that helps parents keep an eye on kids, on-board Wi-Fi, and standard synthetic leather upholstery that's easy to clean.

Hybrid minivans to consider

There are also some conventional hybrids on the market worth considering for those looking to get a bit more electrified efficiency. Unlike the plug-in Chrysler Pacifica, hybrid minivans such as the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival Hybrid don't have very much all-electric range, and their high-voltage batteries are instead used to augment the gas engine for greater efficiency in most driving conditions. The primary advantage is that you don't have to plug them in to charge since they don't run solely on electric power.

2026 Toyota Sienna

2025 Toyota Sienna

The Toyota Sienna doesn't even offer a non-hybrid powertrain; like many of the company's products, it's available only with gas-electric power. The Sienna isn't quite as large as some other minivans, and its second-row seats aren't removable, so maximum cargo space is compromised a little. But thanks to its efficient powertrain, it gets 36 mpg in front-wheel-drive form. An optional all-wheel-drive system adds a small electric motor to the rear axle, and even with four-wheel traction, the Sienna gets 35 mpg combined. Either way, 245 horsepower is the order of the day.

The Sienna also has rather sleek styling and a conveniently laid-out cabin, with lots of space in the first two rows and plenty of storage cubbies and nooks thanks to a tiered center console between the front seats. An update for the 2025 model year brought a much-improved infotainment system with a touchscreen display up to 12.3 inches wide. 

2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid

2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid

Introduced last year as part of a midcycle refresh, the Kia Carnival Hybrid has an aggressive design that might be appealing to would-be SUV shoppers. The Carnival Hybrid's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and six-speed automatic transmission (instead of a dull CVT) might also attract drivers who enjoy at least a little involvement in their minivans — output is a decent 242 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. Like the Sienna, the Kia Carnival Hybrid seats up to eight passengers.

With a combined fuel economy rating of 32 mpg, the Kia van isn't as efficient as the Sienna, and it doesn't offer all-wheel drive (despite the crossover-ish styling). But the torquey powertrain might be worth the sacrifice, and few minivans are as luxurious or cosseting as the flagship SX Prestige trim level.

The future of electric minivans

Besides the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, there may be additional all-electric family haulers in the future. A long-rumored Chrysler Pacifica EV may be in the works, possibly alongside a 2027 face-lift. But as demand for electric vehicles slows down, it's possible the rollout of any minivan EVs will slow as well. On the plus side, advancements in EV technology are driving down battery costs and speeding up charging times, potentially leading to more fully electric offerings in the future. 

