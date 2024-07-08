If you're in the market for a fully electric minivan, your only choice in the United States is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. The 2025 ID. Buzz landed in America late last year to much hype and anticipation, but it ultimately wasn't a strong seller. As a result, Volkswagen announced that the ID. Buzz would skip the 2026 model year while it reevaluates its strategy. Time will tell if VW decides to bring it back as a 2027 model, with some changes, to make it more appealing to U.S. buyers.

The relatively low electric range was one point of contention, with the ID. Buzz offering up to 234 miles of range with rear-wheel drive or 231 miles with all-wheel drive. In the former configuration, the ID. Buzz gets 282 horsepower from its rear motor, while the all-wheel-drive ID. Buzz has 335 hp. While the Buzz overperformed its EPA estimates in the Edmunds EV Range Test, it still came up short among its competitors at similar price points.

The ID. Buzz has an open, airy cabin with seating for seven with the second-row bench or six with the optional bucket seats. The upright seating position — the Volkswagen minivan is about 6 inches taller than most other family haulers — gives the ID. Buzz excellent visibility, especially through the wrap-around windshield that'll remind you of the 1960s Microbus. Unlike most minivans, only the third-row seat is removable, but the boxy Vee-Dub still boasts decent cargo space given that it's about a foot shorter in overall length than other minivans.

See all new Volkswagen ID. Buzz vans for sale

Read our Volkswagen ID. Buzz review

Plug-in hybrid minivan: Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid