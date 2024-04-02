The Best EV Charging Apps

Tesla: Tesla's app allows you to find and use its Supercharger stations around the country. Once your account is set up, the billing is handled automatically. For now, most Superchargers are exclusively for Tesla owners, but that is set to change in the coming months as the automaker opens its service to all EV owners. The app also allows you to monitor the progress of charging, see what the costs are in real time, and get notified when the charging is complete.

Rivian: The Rivian app not only shows you its own "Adventure Network" series of DC fast chargers, but it also shows the locations of Tesla and other third-party chargers. Directions to a charger can be programmed in either the app or in the vehicle's navigation system. The benefit of going to a Rivian-branded charger is that you don't need an additional app to pay for the charge session. The Rivian app also offers the same charge progress tracking and notifications to give you all the details on your charge session.

Lucid: Lucid has a partnership with Electrify America, whose charge stations will appear in search results within the app, in addition to those from Tesla and other third-party charger companies. Lucid drivers can send directions to the vehicle to begin navigation the moment they get inside the car. When an Electrify America station is selected, you can plug in and pay for the session without needing an additional app. Charge stations from other brands can still be navigated to, but you'll need a credit card or additional app to pay for them. Like Tesla and Rivian, Lucid's app will track the progress of a charge session and notify you when it is complete.