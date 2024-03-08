The EV Navigation planner is also available on your phone as an application and as a desktop site. It allows you to input the make and model of your vehicle, its battery level, the number of passengers in the vehicle, and the minimum state of charge you'd like your vehicle to have at your destination. Using those inputs gives you a route complete with charging stops. The app will provide estimates for how long you'll need to charge at each stop, what state of charge you should be charging to, and detailed information on the station. The app can be a little confusing and finicky for first-time users, and it's not great as a navigation app. However, it's a great tool for planning.

PlugShare

Finding a charging station is great. But what if it's broken, unreliable or in an inconvenient location? That's where PlugShare comes in. It encourages user feedback, which can help narrow down which charger you want to stop at. It can also prevent you from wasting time by going to a charger that hasn't been operable for some time. It's a little like Yelp for electric vehicle chargers. PlugShare provides a wealth of information on chargers across North America. It also has a trip planner tool, which allows you to input your vehicle, its maximum range, and its starting range.

The route planner is useful, and it provides a handful of options and filters but it's not as detailed as either EV Navigation or A Better Route Planner. That said, the all-in-one combination of routing and reviews of the chargers you'll stop at can come in handy.