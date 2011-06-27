Used 1993 Eagle Talon Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Talon
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242120
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg19/26 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/458.2 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.284.4/363.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG242120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 5000 rpm195 hp @ 6000 rpm195 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Valvesno1616
Cam typenoDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity26 cu.ft.22 cu.ft.26 cu.ft.
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2550 lbs.2791 lbs.3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
