  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stratus
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Stratus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Dodge Stratus ES Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Stratus
Overview
See Stratus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3058 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height54.4 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Taupe Frost Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel
See Stratus Inventory

Related Used 2000 Dodge Stratus ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles