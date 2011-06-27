  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Van
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van B250 Maxi Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Ram Van
Overview
See Ram Van Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)490.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length222.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4800 lbs.
Curb weight4061 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Maximum payload2339.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Light Turquoise
  • Medium Turquoise Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Arctic Gray
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Parade Blue Metallic
See Ram Van Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Ram Van B250 Maxi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles