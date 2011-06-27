  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Ram Pickup 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,820
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,820
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,820
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,820
Torque610 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3013 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,820
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,820
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,820
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,820
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,820
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,820
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room67.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,820
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room65.3 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,820
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight6602 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload3300 lbs.
Angle of departure25.3 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity16350 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height75 in.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,820
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat/Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, premium cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,820
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,820
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,820
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ram Pickup 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles